Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Adityanath attends all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session

CM Adityanath attends all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday.

Besides Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), Minister Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya' were present in the meeting.

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall.

 

He also inaugurated the renovated Assembly hall number 15 and a VVIP canteen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

e-waste

Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

D K Parulkar

Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Karnataka election chief asks Rahul to share proof for double voting claim

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

E-challans worth ₹470 crore issued on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in a year

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India the world's most 'dashing and dynamic' economy, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session speakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon