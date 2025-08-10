Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

The Delhi government also plans to introduce robust third-party monitoring for compliance, inspired by Norway's non-profit inspection framework for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)

e-waste

The decision comes after Sirsa's August 4-5 inspection of the Revac facility in Norway's Revetal, regarded as one of Europe's most advanced and environmentally compliant e-waste plants, it said in the statement. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's first E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan will now be twice as big and powerful, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Initially designed to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the Holambi Kalan plant will now be built to handle 1,10,000 MT per year, covering almost twice the area and with nearly double the capital expenditure, according to a government statement.

The decision comes after Sirsa's August 4-5 inspection of the Revac facility in Norway's Revetal, regarded as one of Europe's most advanced and environmentally compliant e-waste plants, it said in the statement.

 

Sirsa said the upgraded project will adopt a global zero-waste model, ensuring no air, water, or radiation pollution, with advanced scrubbers, in-house water purification, concretised flooring, and complete material recovery.

"Our goal is integrated progress where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment," he said.

Also Read

EV battery recycling, e-waste, ewaste, e waste, ev battery

Attero to invest ₹100 crore to scale rare earth recycling capacity

books, book review

Maybe it's time to make peace with your smartphone: Finding balance online

FA Community Shield

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE FA Community Shield: CRY 2-2 LIV in 2nd half

quick commerce companies

FMCG distributors' body submits info to CCI in complaint against qcom firms

Mr. Sundeep Mohindru

The role of TReDS is set to go up significantly: M1xchange's Mohindrupremium

The Delhi government also plans to introduce robust third-party monitoring for compliance, inspired by Norway's non-profit inspection framework for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

The plant will recover aluminium, iron, and refuse-derived fuel without burning waste, promoting a true circular economy.

To be developed under a public-private partnership model through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the park is expected to generate over Rs 500 crore in revenue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

D K Parulkar

Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Karnataka election chief asks Rahul to share proof for double voting claim

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

E-challans worth ₹470 crore issued on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in a year

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India the world's most 'dashing and dynamic' economy, says Rajnath Singh

Asiatic lions

Asiatic lion population rises 32% in five years, reaches 891: Report

Topics : E Waste management Delhi Norway Research study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon