Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka election chief asks Rahul to share proof for double voting claim

Karnataka election chief asks Rahul to share proof for double voting claim

Karnataka's top poll officer told Gandhi that the documents will help his office carry out a detailed inquiry

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi had shown the documents at a press conference in the national capital last week. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka chief electoral officer on Sunday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to share documents based on which he had alleged that a woman voted twice.

Soon after the notice was issued to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Election Commission once again asked him to either sign a declaration to substantiate his allegations of vote theft in Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra or apologise to the nation for making "absurd" allegations.

Karnataka's top poll officer told Gandhi that the documents will help his office carry out a detailed inquiry.

Gandhi had shown the documents at a press conference in the national capital last week.

 

"You have also stated that as per the records given by the polling officer, Smt Shakun Rani had voted twice... On inquiry, Smt Sakun Rani has stated that she has voted only once and not twice, as alleged by you," the notice read.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Karnataka gears up for PM Modi's visit to inaugurate development projects

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

K'taka EC, Dy CM Shivakumar spar over Rahul Gandhi's poll fraud allegations

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage, farmers, agriculture, crops, rural

PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Submit proof or stop misleading': ECI on Rahul's K'taka voter fraud claim

Rahul Gandhi

'Elections are choreographed': Rahul Gandhi's big claim against EC, BJP

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CEO's office also revealed that the tick-marked document shown by the Congress leader in the presentation was not issued by the polling officer, the letter said.

"Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Smt Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the notice stated.

Responding to the notice issued by its CEO, the EC said, "Rahul Gandhi still has time to give a declaration on the first letter of CEO Karnataka or apologise to the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

E-challans worth ₹470 crore issued on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in a year

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India the world's most 'dashing and dynamic' economy, says Rajnath Singh

Asiatic lions

Asiatic lion population rises 32% in five years, reaches 891: Report

PM Modi

PM flags off 3 Vande Bharat trains, inaugrates a metro line in Bengaluru

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No deletion in Bihar voter roll without notice, reasoned order: EC to SC

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Election Officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon