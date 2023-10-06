close
CM Gehlot announces formation of three new districts in Rajasthan

"As per public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan," Gehlot posted on X

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts in the state -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchman City.
The chief minister said Rajasthan will now have 53 districts.
"As per public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan," Gehlot posted on X.
"In future also, matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved in accordance with the recommendations of the high-level committee, " he added.
The state government had formed 17 new districts earlier in August this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Indian maps

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

