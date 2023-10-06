Hockey team not only won game but also hearts of countless Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian men's hockey team for winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, saying their unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians.

"An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by our Men's Hockey Team at the Asian Games! Congratulations to the team for this outstanding performance. This team's unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians. This victory is a testament to their spirit. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he posted on X.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led admirably as the Indian men's hockey team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou in China, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics on Friday.

The prime minister congratulated several medal winners for their excellent show in the games.

Praising Aman Sehrawat for clinching the bronze in the 57kg wrestling category, he said his exceptional display of technique led to this amazing feat, a testament to his hard work and training.

"Congrats to the Indian Men's Bridge Team for their exceptional performance and clinching the Silver Medal at the Asian Games. Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral have shown remarkable brilliance and dedication," he said in another post.

More glory in wrestling at the games, Modi said in his message after Kiran Bishnoi won the bronze medal in 76kg freestyle.

Congratulating Sonam Malik on winning the bronze in 62kg freestyle wrestling, he said hers is a phenomenal win, marked by unmatched zeal, passion and determination.

"A moment of jubilation as our Men's Archery Recurve team brings home the Silver Medal. Congratulations, @ArcherAtanu, Tushar Shelke and @BommadevaraD. Keep it up! Theirs was a focused performance marked with dedication and determination," he said a post.

India celebrates women archers' triumphant achievement of winning the bronze medal at the Asian Games, he said in, congratulating Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet and Bhajan Kaur. Their precision, teamwork and dedication are remarkable, he added.

"Thrilled by @PRANNOYHSPRI's remarkable achievement, securing the Bronze in Men's Badminton Singles at the Asian Games! His unwavering resolve and sheer tenacity are lessons for aspiring athletes. Bravo, Prannoy! The nation celebrates this success," he said.