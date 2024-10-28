Business Standard
CM Yogi launches Rs 5.8 cr scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students in UP

CM Yogi launches Rs 5.8 cr scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students in UP

CM Yogi stated that institutions like Gurukul will be given additional support as the government is offering free accommodations and meals for students

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scholarship scheme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi on Monday (October 28). The scheme is aimed at encouraging students from across the state to pursue education in Sanskrit.
 
Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi said that the “discouragement” for Sanskrit studies was shocking from the previous government. “Now, the BJP government is trying its best to revive Sanskrit education,” added CM Yogi.

What’s the new scholarship scheme?

Under the new scheme, the UP government will provide Rs 5.86 crore as scholarship to 69,195 Sanskrit students from primary classes to post-graduation courses in the state. The UP CM asked students to take further steps to revive residential Gurukul-pattern Sanskrit schools across the state. Yogi assured that the government would make sure to recognise the Gurukul-pattern schools in the state and ensure their autonomy.  
 
 
Calling Sanskrit the most influential language, CM Yogi said, “Sanskrit is not just Dev-Vani (the language of Gods) but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields such as computer science and artificial intelligence.”
 
CM Yogi further said that it was shocking how the previous governments ignored Sanskrit education especially post-2000, when the Sanskrit Education Board became ineffective. Resultantly, thousands of students diverted from Sanskrit despite having an interest in studying the language, he added.
 
Yogi mentioned that there is a need to make provisions for scholarships for financially poor children, however, only 300 students were given scholarships in the state earlier. 
 
While talking about preserving and promoting the Sanskrit language, he spoke in detail about the Sanskrit language, and making it simple and technically adaptable.

The benefits of scholarship would be sent directly to the bank account as the government plans to reintroduce it in Uttar Pradesh. “This traditional system is the country’s true strength and can propel India to global leadership,” he added.
 
Such institutes will offer free accommodations and meals for students. These institutions will have the autonomy to recruit qualified acharyas.
 
The chief minister said that the recruitment process will be accelerated. He further said that the government will establish a ‘Vedic Science Centre’ to promote advanced research in the language.

Yogi Adityanath Sanskrit language Uttar Pradesh scheme

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

