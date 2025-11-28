Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Aadhaar no longer valid for proof of birth in UP, Maharashtra: Here's why

Aadhaar no longer valid for proof of birth in UP, Maharashtra: Here's why

The governments argued that Aadhaar does not contain an official birth certificate inside it, adding that it only shows basic identity details, not hospital or government records of birth

aadhar card

The move comes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to act strictly against illegal immigrants.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The governments in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have announced that Aadhaar cards will no longer be accepted as a birth certificate or as proof of date of birth. Both state governments have issued official orders telling departments to stop treating Aadhaar as a valid birth record.
 
All the birth certificates that were made after the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Act, 2023, using Aadhaar as the only proof will now reportedly be cancelled.

Why did the states say?

The state governments said that Aadhaar does not contain an official birth certificate inside it, adding that it only shows basic identity details, not hospital or government records of birth. Therefore, it cannot be used as legal proof of birth.
 
 
Maharashtra’s Revenue Department has introduced a 16-point verification process for birth-related documents. It also said that orders issued by deputy tehsildars after the August 2023 amendment must be withdrawn and rechecked by competent authorities or the district collector. The state has instructed officials to take action against officers who issued birth certificates using Aadhaar alone.
 
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Planning Department has instructed all departments that Aadhaar cannot be treated as a birth certificate, for no birth-related document is attached to it, news agency ANI reported. The order was issued by Amit Singh Bansal, special secretary in the Planning Department.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

What Trump said on 'Third World' migration & which nations may be affected

US green card

Green card review ordered for people from 19 countries, says USCIS

PM Modi, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5

Smartphone

Smartphone loan defaults rise after RBI stops remote locking of devices

tax, vivaad se vishwas, direct tax laws, direct tax dispute resolution amnesty scheme, taxmen, CBDT, companies, I-T offiicial, raid

CBDT's new 'NUDGE' on foreign assets: Why taxpayers should pay attention

Why is this happening now?

The move comes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to act strictly against illegal immigrants.
 
He said that maintaining law and order, national security, and social harmony is the state’s top priority. All districts have been told to identify illegal immigrants and take action according to the rules. Temporary detention centres will be set up in each district to hold foreigners until their verification is completed. Those found to be illegal immigrants will be deported following proper procedures.
 
Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement for citizens of both countries. People from other countries, however, must undergo checks. Because of these security concerns, the state is pushing for stronger and more reliable birth-related documentation, making it a key reason why Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of birth.

Supreme Court allowing Aadhaar?

The latest decision comes after the Supreme Court allowed the use of Aadhaar for identity verification earlier this year. However, it was for a completely different reason.
 
In September, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to treat the Aadhaar card as a 12th document, which can be produced as proof of identity for inclusion in the revised voters' list of Bihar.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Rajasthan govt's reply on plea against anti-conversion law

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence on Delhi's air pollution issue

Police, Delhi Police

Delhi Police nabs gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF teams reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry amid heavy rains

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi blast: NIA moves accused Dr Shaheen to Faridabad for interrogation

Topics : Aadhar card UIDAI Uttar Pradesh government Maharashtra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon