Business Standard
Home / India News / Commercial LPG cylinder price in Delhi rises to Rs 1,802, up by Rs 62

Commercial LPG cylinder price in Delhi rises to Rs 1,802, up by Rs 62

Commercial LPG prices raised in major cities; Delhi's 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,802 after a Rs 62 hike effective November 1, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase

cylinder

LPG cylinder

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities, with the new rates effective from November 1.
 
In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 62, now retailing at Rs 1,802, up from Rs 1,740. This increase follows an earlier hike on October 1, when prices rose by Rs 48.50 to Rs 1,740.
 
Previous monthly adjustments have also seen steady increments. In September, the 19-kg cylinder’s price rose by Rs 39 to Rs 1,691.50, while August saw a rise of Rs 8.50, pricing the cylinder at Rs 1,652.50. This trend marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase.
 
 
In addition to Delhi, metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are also seeing a rise in the 19-kg cylinder price. Following the latest adjustments, the retail price is now Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.
 
The recent increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices is expected to directly affect restaurants, hotels, and other businesses dependent on LPG for daily operations. Higher operating expenses may lead these businesses to raise prices, passing some of the financial burden onto consumers.
 
Additionally, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has risen by Rs 15, though the rates for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.
 
While commercial LPG prices continue to climb, domestic LPG cylinder costs have stayed stable, providing some relief to households.

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi records hottest October since 1951 amid rising pollution levels

Devender Singh Rana (left), Ravinder Raina (right)

J-K mourns Devender Singh Rana's death, says BJP chief Ravinder Raina

BJP, BJP logo

LIVE news updates: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to five states on their foundation day

PremiumIndian economy, worker, labour, population

Population growth to fertility rate: What census 2025 might reveal

LPG rates

LPG price in Delhi: Starting November 1, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen by Rs 62 to Rs 1,802, up from October’s price of Rs 1,740.
 
LPG price in Kolkata: The cost for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Kolkata is now Rs 1,911.50, reflecting an increase of Rs 61 from last month’s rate of Rs 1,850.50.
 
LPG price in Mumbai: In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,754.50 as of November 1, marking a Rs 62 rise from the prior price of Rs 1,692.50.
 
LPG price in Chennai: Chennai has seen an increase of Rs 61.50 for a 19 kg LPG cylinder, now priced at Rs 1,964.50 in November, compared to October’s rate of Rs 1,903.
 
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Ahead of festive season, 19 kg commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 48

Loan, Money, Economy

September 2024: Aadhaar deadline, LPG price hike & 7 more financial changes

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

ATF price slashed 4.6%, commercial LPG up Rs 39 per 19-kg cylinder

Premiumcylinder,lpg,women

Over 26 lakh Ujjwala applications pending as LPG coverage nears saturation

cylinder,lpg,women

Commercial LPG rate up by Rs 6.5 per cylinder, jet fuel price hiked 2%

Topics : LPG cylinder price LPG price hike lpg cylinder BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon