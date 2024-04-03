Commission seeks action against Trinamool leader for remarks on PM Modi

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has issued a notice to the West Bengal police chief, seeking action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Pijush Panda over his “objectionable and casteist” comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has found that TMC leader Pijush Panda used objectionable and casteist remarks against PM Modi. Taking the matter seriously, Hansraj Gangaram Aahir, president of the commission, takes cognisance of the matter and orders a probe into it. The commission seeks a report within 24 hours regarding action taken against him,” said the letter.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a video showed Panda purportedly saying, “Narendra Modi did blasphemy by inaugurating the incomplete Ram Mandir. This is said by the Shankaracharyas, not me. Modi is so arrogant. He is from the Teli community and he is inaugurating the temple while Brahmins are not being invited.”

The TMC leader allegedly said, “He looks good. He has modelled his beard after Rabindranath Tagore. We sometimes get confused whether the man is a Bengali. He has disguised himself as a kabiguru. He utters so many lies, even thieves don’t lie so much. Which [railway] station did he sell tea at? Has anyone been able to know the name of the station? If anyone comes and shows me or tells me at which station the PM sold tea, I will quit politics. Arrogant Narendra Modi is the son of a Teli...”

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly welcomed the commission’s notice. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Chairperson, the National Commission for Backward Classes, Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Ji for taking cognisance of the casteist slur made by TMC Leader Pijush Panda in respect to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and his verbal assault on the OBC Samaj. On the basis of the complaint filed by me, a notice has been sent to the DG @WBPolice by the Deputy Secretary of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) regarding the action taken against TMC Leader Pijush Panda. The report has to be submitted within three days in accordance with the Article 338 (8) of the Constitution of India.”

On April 1, the BJP approached the Election Commission against Panda over his remarks.