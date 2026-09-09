Common tech dependencies could amplify financial system risks: RBI DG

The growing dependence of financial institutions on a small number of cloud providers, technology vendors and artificial intelligence (AI) model providers could create a new source of systemic risk, with disruptions at a common provider potentially spreading across institutions, cautioned Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

“Financial institutions may increasingly depend on a relatively small number of cloud providers, technology vendors and model providers, often using overlapping datasets and similar technological infrastructure,” Jain said, adding that the concern is therefore not simply the failure of one institution, but the possibility that a common dependency could transmit disruption or error across many institutions at the same time.

Jain identified speed, concentration and opacity as the three key risks emerging as technology becomes more deeply embedded in finance. “None of these risks is entirely new, but technology can amplify them and allow their effects to travel through the financial system in ways that are faster, wider and sometimes harder to detect,” he said.

On speed, Jain said automated systems can act much faster than humans can respond, requiring financial institutions to build resilience that goes beyond preventing individual errors. Thus, institutions must be able to detect problems early, contain their effects and intervene before a small mistake becomes a much larger one, he said.

Jain also cautioned that the increasing sophistication of AI models cannot dilute accountability in financial decision-making. “Advanced models can identify relationships and arrive at decisions in ways that may be difficult to explain. Greater sophistication, however, cannot mean weaker accountability,” he said.

“An institution may outsource the computation, but it cannot outsource the consequence,” Jain said.

Jain also highlighted that the underlying risks of finance remain unchanged despite technological advances. “Borrowers can still default, liquidity can still disappear, leverage can still magnify losses, and operational failures can still disrupt financial services,” he said, adding that technology does not make these risks vanish. Instead, what it can change, sometimes significantly, is their speed, scale and transmission.

Jain also laid out the regulatory challenge posed by rapidly evolving technologies, saying regulators risk getting the balance wrong by acting either too early or too late. “Regulate too early, and we risk writing detailed rules for a technology we do not yet fully understand, or for an architecture that may change before the rules take effect,” he said. “Regulate too late, and the technology may already be deeply embedded before its risks are fully understood and addressed.”

Jain said policy should focus on outcomes and accountability rather than prescribing every technological choice. “The obligation to treat customers fairly does not change because an algorithm influences the decision. Similarly, responsibility for managing risk does not disappear because a model or technology is supplied by a third party,” he said.

He also called for a proportional approach, saying regulatory expectations should rise with the consequences of a particular technology use.

“A tool used to summarise an internal document cannot be treated in the same way as a system that autonomously approves credit or executes financial transactions,” Jain said, adding that the greater the consequence of the use of the technology, the stronger the expectations should be around governance, validation, oversight and intervention.

He also highlighted quantum computing as a future risk to the financial system, particularly because of its implications for existing cryptographic systems. “Preparing in advance reflects a broader principle: we should not wait for a future vulnerability to become a present crisis before responding,” Jain said.

At the same time, the RBI’s own supervisory capabilities will need to evolve alongside the technology used by financial institutions, he said.

Jain cited DAKSH and PRAVAAH as examples of technology being used to improve supervisory and regulatory processes. He also pointed to the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP), which recognises that payment fraud increasingly cuts across institutional boundaries and requires network-level intelligence and near-real-time information sharing.

Jain said the objective of policy should be to allow useful innovation while ensuring that risks are contained. “Good policy should give innovation room to grow, while ensuring that accountability and resilience grow with it,” he said. Ultimately, technology should be judged by the outcome it delivers to financial consumers rather than its sophistication, Jain added.