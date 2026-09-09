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Maharashtra to soon bring DELTA Act to tokenise immovable properties

The proposed DELTA Act will create a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and other immovable assets, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Maharashtra

Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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Maharashtra will soon come out with an Act to tokenise immovable property. The state government will put in place the architecture of the Maharashtra Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Asset, or DELTA, Act, which would create a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and other immovable assets.
 
“The operationalisation of this DELTA Act requires a significant collaboration between Government of India, institutions and Government of Maharashtra,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
 
While delivering the keynote session at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he said the government was bringing together expertise from Sebi, BSE, LSE, industry, technology, law and academia to create this Act. “Innovation at this scale must be accompanied by legal certainty, consumer protection and regulatory trust,” he added.
 
 
Fadnavis also added that tokenisation and next-generation fintech could democratise ownership, capital and opportunity by unlocking dormant assets and making finance more transparent, liquid and accessible.
 
"For us, tokenisation is not about speculation, it is about unlocking productive capital, bringing transparency, improving liquidity, and converting dormant wealth into economic opportunity," he said.

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The CM also highlighted that if India is going to build one of the world’s largest digital economies, then it must also aspire to build one of the world's most trusted and resilient digital economies.
 
The chief minister also urged startups and entrepreneurs to innovate in Maharashtra. “Do not look at Maharashtra as a market, look at the region as your laboratory. Bring us your most ambitious ideas. Bring us solutions for agriculture, for MSMEs, for urban governance, for mobility, for healthcare, for financial inclusion, for fraud prevention, for public finance. We are prepared to work with innovators, institutions and regulators to test responsible solutions at scale,” he added.
 
Placing Mumbai at the epicentre of financial innovation, Fadnavis said the future of finance has already started here, not in New York, London or Singapore. “Increasingly, it is being imagined, built and scaled here in India. There is no better home for this conversation than Mumbai, financial capital of India,” he said.
 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 6:01 PM IST