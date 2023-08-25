Complete decoupling from GVCs could cause 8-10% loss in global GDP: WEF

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende stated on Friday that the complete decoupling of world economies from global value chains (GVCs) would lead to an 8–10 per cent fall in global gross domestic product (GDP).

"This is more than what the worst depression has led to," he said. "So, there's a lot at stake, and India, during its presidency, should look at how to secure the global value chains, a key engine of future growth," he added. Brende made these comments while speaking at the session on “Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment” at the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi.

Brende emphasised that future prosperity and poverty eradication will rely on open trade and strong GVCs that must be inclusive and adjusted for climate change.

“There's a great deal of optimism in India, which is also the foundation of India’s Presidency of the G20. India has been the fastest-growing economy for three years in a row amid sluggish global growth. India will be the world's third-largest economy in a few years, and it is vital for India to continue reforms, build better infrastructure, and invest in education," he said.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, UAE, spoke about India's potential to become an export country. He mentioned that India needs to be more liberal, allowing people to export and fast-tracking exports, and removing many restrictions and customs barriers.

“Customs (Department) is key today, and improvements are needed. Procedures must be digitised. If customs can coordinate with customs departments in other countries, it will be even more beneficial than free trade," he said.

Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx, USA, highlighted that the resilience of the global value chains must be backed by efficiency, or it could lead to inflationary costs. He added that this can be achieved with the aid of technology and by making supply chains smarter.

“Diversification of supply chains is quite nuanced and complicated. There is an opportunity to increase global manufacturing in India, further reducing logistics costs due to the benefits of scale," he added.