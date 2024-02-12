Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong joins entire nation in relief: Ramesh on Qatar releasing ex-Navy vets

The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 last year commuted the capital punishment of the eight Navy veterans and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

Feb 12 2024

The Congress Monday expressed relief and happiness at Qatar releasing eight former Indian naval personnel nearly three and a half months after they were handed down death sentences, and it greeted them and their families.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them have returned to India. It said India appreciates the decision by the Amir of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of the Indians.
The Navy veterans were on October 26 last year given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance in a case of suspected espionage.
In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress joins the entire nation in its relief and happiness that the eight former Indian Navy personnel earlier sentenced to death by a court in Qatar have been released and are back home."

"It sends its greetings and good wishes to them and their families," he said.
The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 last year commuted the capital punishment of the eight Navy veterans and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.
The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

Indian Navy Congress Qatar

Feb 12 2024

