Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday.

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a 'Triranga Yatra' and later address a public meeting in Delhi

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday.

Among those put under preventive detention are Syed Yashir Nawaz, general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), and four other youth leaders.

They are currently being held at the Capital police station here, an official said. 

In a statement, the OPCC condemned the detention of its leaders.

"Modi is coming to Bhubaneswar for the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP state government in Odisha. Why are they afraid of Congress leaders?" asked Yashir.

 

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav fires 12 sharp questions ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar

Modi, Narendra Modi, Yoga, Modi Yoga

PM Modi to join massive International Yoga Day event in Andhra on June 21

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on two-day visit to Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Modi, Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi wishes Prez Murmu on birthday, praises her efforts to empower poor

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'make in India' strikes emotional chord with the consumers

He added that the party will not be intimidated by such actions.

"We will intensify our fight against the BJP government in the interest of the people of Odisha, and we are not afraid of arrests," he asserted. 

After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a 'Triranga Yatra' and later address a public meeting.

Around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi's programmes, both at Janata Maidan and in the roadshow, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

He also said the PM will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 railway projects.

Other projects, which will be launched by the prime minister, include drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, and national highways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Traffic, Traffic jam, Gurugram Traffic

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Topics : Narendra Modi Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon