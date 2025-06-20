Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes Prez Murmu on birthday, praises her efforts to empower poor

'She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people,' Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday on Friday, and said her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone," Modi said on X.

"She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Murmu is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

