close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

Congress on Wednesday suspended its party leader Rajkumar Singh 'Rajju' for six years after he laid India's national flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave

BS Web Team New Delhi
Atiq Ahmad

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a Congress leader, has stoked controversy. 
The video has now gone viral, in which the Congress candidate from Azad Square ward no 43, Rajkumar Singh ‘Rajju’ can be heard calling Atiq a martyr and also demanding a Bharat Ratna for him. He laid India's national flag on Atiq Ahmed's grave, according to a report in India Today

According to media reports, following the video, the leader was suspended for six years and the Prayagraj Congress Committee issued a letter to notify the same. 
“He has been expelled. His statement about Atiq Ahmed was his personal views. His candidacy has been canceled", the letter read.

After the video went viral, Prayagraj Police took cognizance of the matter and took Rajju into custody and also registered a First Infomation Report (FIR) against him.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023. The firing took place near MLN Medical College premises, where they were being taken for medical examination. The two were shot dead while they were talking to the media and were guarded by the police. National Human Rights Commission also issued notice to UP police over their killings. 

Also Read

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

What does it take to become a national party?

What is a flag meeting?

TMS Ep326: Infosys turns 40, World Cup in Qatar, markets, flag meeting

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

Himachal Pradesh to promote drone technology in a big way: CM Sukhu

Delhi LG V K Saxena hands over 1,500 appointment letters to govt employees

181% rise in registration of drugs cases, 145% in seizures: NCB data

Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share


An independent probe will be heard by the Supreme Court on April 24 into the killings of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed
Atiq Ahmed and his brother were in judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Days before Atiq Ahmed was shot dead, his son Asad was killed in an encounter. 

Topics : Congress Uttar Pradesh Martyr Prayagraj BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon