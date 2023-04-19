close

Delhi LG V K Saxena hands over 1,500 appointment letters to govt employees

He said the recruitment process to fill up vacancies on a permanent basis will continue to remain his priority and the remaining posts will be filled up at the earliest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Employees

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to nearly 1,500 newly recruited Delhi government employees, including 324 school principals and 500 fire fighters.

Speaking at a function organised by the Delhi government's Services Department at the Vigyan Bhawan here, Saxena congratulated the new appointees, and said a large number of posts of principals have been lying vacant since 2010-2011 and no action was taken before in this regard.

He said the recruitment process to fill up vacancies on a permanent basis will continue to remain his priority and the remaining posts will be filled up at the earliest.

The fresh permanent recruitment is in line with the prime minister's vision of ending adhocism in government departments and providing opportunities to deserving candidates selected in a transparent manner, said a statement from the LG office.

Earlier in February, the Lt Governor had provided appointment letters to more than 1,200 appointees.

The Lt Governor has been personally monitoring the recruitment process in the Delhi government since the day he took over the charge and it has resulted in nearly 15,000 fresh appointments through Delhi State Services Selection Boad (DSSSB) and the UPSC in the last 10 months, said the statement.

Apart from education and fire services, the new appointees belonged to different departments, local bodies and autonomous agencies of the Delhi government.

Saxena said he has constantly been emphasising the need to augment the manpower in Delhi by recruitment on permanent basis against the posts lying vacant for long time.

A total of 460 appointments in Delhi government were conducted through the UPSC in a six-year period from 2017-22, while in last one year as many as 376 appointments have been made through the Commission, said the statement.

The DSSB recruited 29,101 employees from 2017 to 2002. However, in the last one year the Board did recruitment on 17,152 posts under various departments and agencies of Delhi government, added the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena Delhi Govt employees

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

