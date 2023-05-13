Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka.
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, who had left BJP and joined Congress, is trailing from his Hubbali-Central Dharwad seat.
Shettar is a six-term MLA from the constituency and has alleged that the BJP was trying its best to defeat him and that the saffron party's agenda was not to win the seat but to defeat him.
However, in Athani, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Laxman Savadi was leading. He had also left the BJP and had joined Congress.
In the Gadag Assembly seat, former minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil is leading in his traditional seat.
--IANS
Also Read
Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon
CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here
Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know
No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results
Karnataka elections 2023: BJP confident; Cong says will see after results
Assembly Elections 2023: Will get absolute majority, says Karnataka CM
Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya over peacefully, 91% voter turnout recorded
Over 92% of 34,783 voters cast votes in Meghalaya Assembly by-election
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)