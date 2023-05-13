close

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka

IANS Hubbali
Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai

Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, who had left BJP and joined Congress, is trailing from his Hubbali-Central Dharwad seat.

Shettar is a six-term MLA from the constituency and has alleged that the BJP was trying its best to defeat him and that the saffron party's agenda was not to win the seat but to defeat him.

However, in Athani, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Laxman Savadi was leading. He had also left the BJP and had joined Congress.

In the Gadag Assembly seat, former minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil is leading in his traditional seat.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka Assembly Election Karnataka polls Karnataka Assembly elections BJP Congress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

