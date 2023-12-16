Sensex (    %)
                        
Congress to launch 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on December 18

The campaign will be launched on December 18 by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 16 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

The Congress on Saturday announced the launch of its nationwide 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign for generating resources for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The campaign will be launched on December 18 by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
During a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Treasurer Ajay Maken said Indians above the age of 18 can donate a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 and so on to the campaign.
Venugopal said the initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund', which was launched more than a hundred years ago in 1920-21.
He said the initiative aims to empower the party in creating an India that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.
"Our inaugural campaign -- 'Donate for Behtar Bharat' -- commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate in multiples of Rs 138, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.
The party has created two online channels for the crowdfunding campaign -- a dedicated portal at donateinc.in and the official Congress website at inc.in.
Venugopal said the campaign will be officially launched by Congress chief Kharge on December 18 and the donation link will go live at the same time.
All Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents will raise awareness about the campaign through press conferences and social media, he said, adding that the campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the party's foundation day.
After that, ground campaigns -- including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least 10 houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each -- will be launched.
Venugopal said state-level office bearers, elected representatives, District Congress Committee presidents, PCC chiefs and AICC officials will be encouraged to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.

"For the campaign's effectiveness, all PCC presidents will identify potential donors among the party's well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India," he said.
"This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India. Therefore, we think that this is going to be one of the biggest crowdfunding by any political party in India," Venugopal said.
Venugopal also announced a "mammoth rally" in Maharashtra's Nagpur on December 28 to mark the party's 138th foundation day. He said at least 10 lakh people will attend the historic rally.
"We have already completed the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. This year, on the anniversary of our foundation, we are going to hold a mammoth rally in Nagpur on December 28," the Congress general secretary said.
The rally, he said, will be attended by all Congress office-bearers, leaders and workers from across the country.
"This is going to be a national rally attended by all senior party leaders. Yesterday (Friday), we held a detailed meeting with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee leaders in Nagpur. A minimum of 10 lakh Congress leaders and workers will participate," he claimed.
Maken said the 'Donate for Desh' campaign will work as an umbrella for a series of fundraisers.
Anyone willing to donate has to be an Indian citizen and above the age of 18, he said.
The campaign will have the tagline "INC needs you, INDIA needs you, for a better 'desh'."

"This is an attempt to help the party connect with its supporters," Maken said.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

