Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Eastern Naval Command pays homage to 1971 war heroes on 'Vijay Diwas'

A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy

A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Eastern Naval Command conducted a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial, RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.
Tributes were paid to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam.
A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls.
Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also paid tribute to the slain soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
In Jammu, Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division, paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh.
Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers on the line of duty, the Raksha Mantri said, "I salute the sacrifice of our soldiers."
Meanwhile, Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command, also paid his respects to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
On this day in 1971, the world saw the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops to the tri-service theatre commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Also Read

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Around 250 militants present at launchpads across border, J-K on alert: BSF

India records 339 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 1,492

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya

PM Modi holds talks with Oman's Sultan Tarik with focus on bilateral ties

Pandian reviews crowd management system at the Puri Jagannath temple

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : navy kargil Kargil war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon