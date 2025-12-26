Friday, December 26, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Continue pollution curbs as western disturbance may worsen weather: Sirsa

Continue pollution curbs as western disturbance may worsen weather: Sirsa

Addressing the media, Sirsa said weather conditions are likely to turn unfavourable, with increased chances of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The minister urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to follow pollution control measures despite the relaxation of restrictions (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Even as GRAP 4 restrictions were lifted after a temporary improvement in air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday urged residents to continue following pollution-control measures, warning that weather conditions may worsen again due to an approaching western disturbance.

"According to the weather department and past data, the impact of western disturbance will be visible in Delhi in the next couple of days. The weather will deteriorate again and there is a strong possibility of heavy haze," he said.

 

The minister urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to follow pollution control measures despite the relaxation of restrictions. He appealed to the people not to take out vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates and to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Even though the 50 per cent work-from-home norm has been withdrawn, I request people to avoid using their vehicles unless absolutely necessary," Sirsa said.

Emphasising community participation, Sirsa also appealed to citizens not to burn garbage or light fires at night, warning that biomass burning significantly contributes to air pollution. He said collective efforts are essential to ensure cleaner air for the city.

Warning that fog could turn into smog again due to worsening weather conditions, Sirsa said Delhi must remain on high alert to prevent a fresh spike in pollution levels. "The clear weather we saw over the past couple of days may not last. We all need to work together to keep Delhi's air clean," he added.

On the entry of vehicles below BS-VI norms into Delhi, Sirsa said while it would be better if such vehicles are avoided, they are currently allowed to enter the city following the lifting of GRAP 4 restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

