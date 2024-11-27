Business Standard
Corporate exits now happening in 70-90 days under C-PACE, says govt in LS

The average time for processing such applications has reduced to 70-90 days from over six months earlier

Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

A total of 11,855 companies were struck off in the current financial year 2024-25, up to November 15, 2024, through the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE), established last year in under 100 days, according to a reply by the corporate affairs ministry in the Lok Sabha.
 
The average time for processing such applications has reduced to 70-90 days from over six months earlier.
 
C-PACE was launched to facilitate the ‘ease of doing business’ by eliminating the need for physical interactions with stakeholders. It was set up to expedite the voluntary winding up of companies, reducing the process duration to less than six months through process re-engineering. Earlier, STK forms, which deal with the removal of companies, were handled by state registrars of companies.
 
 
According to data shared in Parliament, 13,560 companies were struck off under section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, through C-PACE during the financial year 2023-24.
 
In a notification dated August 5, 2024, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) empowered C-PACE to process e-forms related to the striking off of limited liability partnerships (LLPs). As of November 15, 2024, 3,264 LLPs have been struck off under section 75 of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, according to the MCA.
 
Over the past five years, from FY20 to FY24, the MCA has struck off 2,33,566 companies for defaults such as failure to commence business within one year of incorporation, or failure to obtain dormant company status, among others.
 
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra provided this information in response to a Lok Sabha question.

As of November 14, 2024, the total number of registered companies in India stood at 27,75,567, of which 17,83,418 are active.
 
The registrar of companies has filed 322 prosecutions in the last five years against defaulting companies that failed to file their annual returns or financial statements, according to the Lok Sabha reply.

