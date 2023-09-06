Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Court reserves order on closure report on minor's complaint against Bhushan

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready

Gavel, Law & Order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court will pass its order on October 6 on whether to accept Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.
Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the minor wrestler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court to hear matter on Aug 26

Jaishankar discusses East Asia, G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

IIT Mandi takes disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging juniors

Arunachal Pradesh assembly adopts resolution on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Special Parliament session to be conducted in new building from Sept 19

Topics : Delhi court Sexual harassment WFI

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon