Arunachal Pradesh assembly adopts resolution on Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution celebrating the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Science and Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam while bringing the resolution said, "The assembly joins the nation in celebrating the historic success of the lunar mission and extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated scientists behind the monumental achievement...

In the resolution, the minister welcomed the decision of the Centre to designate August 23 as National Space Day' to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"The assembly commends ISRO for its tireless efforts. Landing near the moon's South Pole with precise accuracy is a remarkable feat in itself, showcasing the indomitable spirit of our scientists. The data collected by the Pragyan' rover promises to advance knowledge and unlock mysteries on the moon's surface and beyond," the minister said.

He added in an era defined by technological advancement and innovation, scientists are beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise.

"Their commitment to inquiry and exploration has consistently propelled our nation to the forefront of global scientific achievements, inspiring countless others," he added.

The minister said, "The state assembly welcomes naming of two moon points Tiranga point (Chandrayaan-2 footprint) and Shivshakti point (Chandrayaan-3's landing site), symbolizing our rich heritage and scientific aspirations."



Ngandam added that Chandrayaan-3's success aligns with prime minister's call for Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan', which will expand opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs and job creation while also promoting innovations.

Later, the House adopted the resolution by voice vote before Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona adjourned sine die.