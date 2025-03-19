Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court to decide Engineer Rashid's bail plea in UAPA case on March 21

Court to decide Engineer Rashid's bail plea in UAPA case on March 21

The judge on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case. | Image credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court would on March 21 pass its order on the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass order on Wednesday, deferred the pronouncement.

The judge on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The judge also previously extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the ground of his father's health, after the NIA said it had verified the documents and on sole ground of health of accused's father it was not opposing the application.

 

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1.

The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aurangzeb

Remove Aurangzeb tomb's protected tag to prevent riots: Sena (UBT)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE news: It is important that all Israeli hostages are released, says India

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps Uttarakhand govt for 'snail's pace' action on Corbett illegalities

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Cold-blooded murder': Priyanka Gandhi slams Israel for killing 400 Gazans

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Talks with farmers to continue, next meeting on May 4: Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : terror funding Lok Sabha elections Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon