AAP councillor from Dwarka joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll on April 26

Ahead of the MCD mayor poll, AAP councillor from Dwarka C ward Sunita joined the BJP in presence of senior leaders of the Delhi unit on Monday.

The elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26.

While welcoming Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers in AAP were treated like "bonded labour".

The switching of sides by the AAP councillor, however, will have little impact on the upcoming mayoral poll.

The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards.

The BJP managed to register victories in 104 of the 250 wards.

Sunita is the second AAP councillor to join the BJP. Earlier, Pawan Sehrawat from Bawana ward joined the BJP in February this year.

Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that many other AAP leaders are feeling "suffocated" and expected to soon join the BJP.

Sunita said she had close ties with the BJP, particularly Verma, and expressed her desire to work hard to strengthen the BJP.