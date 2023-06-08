close

CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

The NTA will soon announce the dates for further rounds of the exam. The results are expected to be announced in July

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Entrance Exams

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will continue till June 17 with more than 65,000 candidates yet to take the exam, according to officials.

This will be the second extension of the undergraduate admission entrance test. The exams were scheduled from May 21 to May 31, which was later extended to June 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the admit cards for June 9 to June 11.

The NTA will soon announce the dates for further rounds of the exam. The results are expected to be announced in July.

The exams are likely to continue till June 17 and most of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams.

"According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official said.

More than 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41-per cent increase from its debut edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts.

Most of the pending candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while there are some from other states and Union territories too who are waiting for the dates. So far, the CUET-UG has registered an attendance of around 75 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Entrance Exams Delhi University

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

