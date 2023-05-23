CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here

The CUET Phase 2 examination will begin on May 25 and end on May 28. Candidates who have been scheduled for these dates will show up for the subjects listed on their admit card. The admit card will be issued at a later time to candidates who have selected subjects other than those listed on it.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the admit cards for the tests booked on May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Applicants whose tests are planned on the dates can download their admit cards utilizing their application no. and date of birth on the login page at cuet.samarth.ac.in.