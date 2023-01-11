JUST IN
Pentagon drops Covid-19 vaccine mandate for troops; new memo for deployment
Four K'taka universities enter into pact with universities of Pennsylvania
'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13
Top headlines: World Bank cuts economic growth forecast, DESH Bill deadlock
IAEA to send monitoring missions to Ukraine's nuclear plants amid war
PM Narendra Modi lauds railways coach production under 'Make in India'
TMS Ep344: Foreign universities, foreign waste, gold, cloud computing
LIVE news: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song
'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
Limitless opportunities for US investors to grow in India: Piyush Goyal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13
icon-arrow-left
Pentagon drops Covid-19 vaccine mandate for troops; new memo for deployment
Business Standard

Four K'taka universities enter into pact with universities of Pennsylvania

The agreements applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in presence of Dr CN Ashwath Narayanan, Minister for Higher Education at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC)

Topics
Karnataka CET | Karnataka | Indian education

ANI  General News 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Four public universities of Karnataka and the universities of Pennsylvania signed on Tuesday for collaboration in higher education.

The agreements applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in presence of Dr CN Ashwath Narayanan, Minister for Higher Education at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC).

Vice- Chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present.

Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University, and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania. The VTU entered into pact with Millersville University.

As per the agreement Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, Computer Science, Business Administration, Sports Management, and Sports Psychology.

Bangalore University would be benefited in the areas of Geography and Geo-Information Science. This would also enable us to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate sending our students to those universities, the minister stated.

Narayan remarked that the agreements would also allow for the joint development of research proposals and new programmes. Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefited in Geo-Information Science degree courses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka CET

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU