Four K'taka universities enter into pact with universities of Pennsylvania

Four public universities of Karnataka and the universities of Pennsylvania signed on Tuesday for collaboration in higher education.
The agreements applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in presence of Dr CN Ashwath Narayanan, Minister for Higher Education at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC).
Vice- Chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present.
Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University, and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania. The VTU entered into pact with Millersville University.
As per the agreement Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, Computer Science, Business Administration, Sports Management, and Sports Psychology.
Bangalore University would be benefited in the areas of Geography and Geo-Information Science. This would also enable us to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate sending our students to those universities, the minister stated.
Narayan remarked that the agreements would also allow for the joint development of research proposals and new programmes. Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefited in Geo-Information Science degree courses.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:01 IST
