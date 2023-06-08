close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam govt announces 10 mn sapling planting drive with cash prize

Urging people to participate in the sapling planting drive in large numbers, the Chief Minister announced a cash prize for the initiative

IANS Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state government has set a target to plant one crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year.

Urging people to participate in the sapling planting drive in large numbers, the Chief Minister announced a cash prize for the initiative.

"Each person planting a saplig will get Rs 100 as a token of gratitude. After three years, if the plant survives, the person will get another Rs 200," the Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, to create a forest-centric parallel economy, the state government has taken steps to encourage plantation of commercial timber like sal, teak etc.

Speaking at an event in Kamrup district, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to increase the total forest cover in Assam from the existing 36 per cent to 38 per cent.

"Not just in summers, but concerted efforts will be made through out the year to plant more saplings, save trees and protect the forests from being encroached upon," Sarma said.

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Fifa World Cup final: Prize money for winning team, runner-up revealed

Air India flight with stranded passenger from Russia lands at San Francisco

Police close on heels of 3 accused of molesting female students in JNU

Over 8.3 mn cataract surgeries performed in 5 months, says official

Women now behind the wheel of MSRTC buses for first time in 75 years

J&K secures top rank in Food Safety Index for third consecutive year

He noted that around 20 per cent of the forest land in Assam is under encroachment and an adverse effect of it is being felt by the people of the state.

Pointing out the steps taken for the preservation of forest land in the state, Sarma said that in the last two years, eviction drives have been launched in Lumding reserve forest, Pabo reserve forest, Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary, Orang national park, leading to freeing of 61,375 bighas of land.

"People are destroying the hills to construct houses. At the same time, with increase in the use of fossil fuel, global warming has become an alarming issue. I appeal to the people at large to contribute to cutting down on carbon emissions to save the balance of Mother Earth," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

tdr/khz/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam afforestation Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta Resources records $4.6 bn EBIDTA, $2.8 bn free cash flow in FY23

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Assam govt announces 10 mn sapling planting drive with cash prize

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath fourth Indian to join buffett's 'giving pledge'

Fintechs are acquiring BFSI firms for licences: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
1 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon