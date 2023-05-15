CUET UG 2023: City intimation slip for exams from May 21 to 24 released

Admit cards for CUET UG 2023 will be distributed three days prior to the exam, in accordance with the official schedule that was previously made available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The undergraduate examination will be held this year from May 21 to May 31. The tests will be directed in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Today, at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can check slips for CUET UG 2023 from the official site at cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to the standard, students will receive an Advanced City Intimation Slip from NTA at cuet.samarth.ac.in indicating the city of their exam centre well in advance.