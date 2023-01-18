Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023

Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV — Nexon EV MAX XM. The new model is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The delivery of the new variant will start from April 2023.

The new variant will come equipped with an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, electronic stability program with i-VBAC, ZConnect connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity and rear disc brakes, etc.

In addition, the brand has realigned the entire variant line-up of the all-electric SUV.

With this rejig, Nexon EV price starts from Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has also enhanced the range of its MAX variants to 453 km on a single charge.

With insights gathered on driving and usage patterns, the range of the Nexon EV MAX variants have been enhanced to 453 km, (according to modified indian driving cycle range certification), from January 25, 2023 onwards. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the rejig in the portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, head- marketing, sales, and service strategy, Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “India’s Number 1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction.”



The top-end variant, Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux has been repriced at Rs 18.99 lakh. In addition to the features of the XM, it comes with Leatherette Seats with ventilation, wireless smartphone charger, cabin air purifier, electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control etc.

The entry-level Nexon EV Prime XM comes with features like projector headlamps and LED DRLs, push-button start, digital TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, ZConnect connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity, Harman infotainment system, automatic climate control, has now been repositioned at Rs 14.49 lakh.