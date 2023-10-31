close
Sensex (-0.01%)
64106.84 -5.81
Nifty (0.18%)
19175.15 + 34.25
Nifty Midcap (0.69%)
39001.90 + 266.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
5848.10 + 24.65
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
43159.15 + 120.00
Heatmap

Curfew imposed in Dharashiv after violence during Maratha quota agitation

Agitations and hunger strikes over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community have been going on in various parts of the district

Section 144, Prohibitory orders, curfew

Representative Image (Photo: BJP Jharkhand)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, according to the local administration.
The assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period, as per an order issued on Monday night by district collector Sachin Ombase.
The curfew is imposed under section 144 (2) of the CrPC in the district and will continue till further orders, an official release said.
The order will be applicable to schools, colleges and shops in the district, it said.
However, shops selling medicines and milk, and government offices, banks, public transport services, hospitals and media have been exempted.
Agitations and hunger strikes over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community have been going on in various parts of the district.
A bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been torched in Omerga tehsil of the district, the release said.
The ongoing agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community descended into violence and arson on Monday as quota protesters torched, vandalised homes or offices of three MLAs, targeted a municipal council building and disrupted road traffic in Maharashtra, police earlier said.
Most of the violent incidents and arson took place in Beed district, where the local administration on Monday imposed a curfew till "further orders" in some parts and in one locality, police fired tear-gas shells to disperse a mob of Maratha agitators that had gathered outside the home of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.
The local office of the NCP was also torched in Beed on Monday evening.
Homes of two NCP MLAs were set ablaze in Beed, while the office of another legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters, they said, adding no casualties were reported.

Also Read

Aurangabad to be called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

Caste survey a brave step forward, other states should follow: NCP MLA

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Important role in building strong, progressive India: Kharge hails Indira

LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event today

Violence erupts during Maratha quota stir, homes of 2 MLAs torched

Child slapping case: SC directs UP to sanction prosecution of teacher

Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of deaths among young adults: Study

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Maratha reservation Maratha quota

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon