Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

National capital sees marginal improvement from 'very poor' levels, but monitoring stations reveal alarming hotspots exceeding AQI 300

A man rides a bicycle past a digital screen displaying weather conditions of the national capital, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A man rides a bicycle past a digital screen displaying weather conditions of the national capital, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved but remained in the “poor” category, with a reduced AQI of 273 recorded at 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). For the second consecutive day, the national capital’s air quality was in the poor category, showing improvement from “very poor” levels recorded on Saturday, when the AQI stood at 377. On Sunday evening at 4 pm, the AQI was 285, as per CPCB data.
 
Air Quality Index across different locations in Delhi
 
At 8 am, data from multiple monitoring stations highlighted concerning hotspots in Delhi’s air quality. ITO recorded an AQI of 267, Patparganj 286, Chandni Chowk 186, and Vivek Vihar 290. Some locations reported an AQI exceeding 300, classifying the air quality as ‘very poor’. For instance, Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 297, Nehru Nagar 335, RK Puram 304, and Shadipur 234.
 
 
Understanding AQI levels and their health impact
 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standardised metric to measure air pollution levels and their potential health effects:
 
0–50 (Good): Air quality is considered healthy, posing minimal or no risk.

51–100 (Satisfactory): Pollution levels are low with negligible health impacts.
 
101–200 (Moderate): May cause mild discomfort for sensitive groups, including individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.
 
201–300 (Poor): Potential health risks arise for vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly.
 
301–400 (Very Poor): Significant health concerns, especially for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.
 
401–450 (Severe): Adverse health effects for the general population, leading to respiratory and other issues.
 
Above 450 (Severe Plus): Dangerously high pollution levels with serious health consequences for all.
 
Graded Response Action Plan (Grap): Stage-IV restrictions
 
The Supreme Court has upheld Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), enforcing stringent anti-pollution measures. Amid deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) previously instructed all schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to adopt a hybrid learning model for students up to grade 12, integrating in-person and online teaching.
 
Key measures include:
 
Truck Ban: Only trucks carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity are permitted.
 
Light Commercial Vehicles: Non-essential vehicles registered outside Delhi are barred entry unless they are electric or meet BS-VI diesel standards.
 
Construction Halt: All public project construction activities remain suspended.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

