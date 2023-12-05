Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely between Andhra's Nellore & Machilipatnam

The progress of the cyclone is being tracked closely and its potential impact assessed, police said

Cyclone Biparjoy

Several trees lay uprooted as strong winds swept the state and the daily lives of locals were impacted as they had to grapple with extensive waterlogging and allied woes in the southern state

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 07:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Michaung, which lay centred over the west coast of the Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, on Monday, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, the weather department informed.
"The Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved N-NW with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on December 4 over WC Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, about 50 km southeast of Nellore, 130 km north of Chennai, 180 km south of Bapatla and 200 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam," read a post on the official X handle of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD stated further in its post.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, made enquiries on the damage wrought by the heavy showers amid the approaching cyclone while also taking stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations and the state's preparedness to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm.
The CM also enquired about the food and other facilities provided to civilians sheltered in relief camps during a phone call to state ministers Sekar Babu, KN Nehru, and EV Velu and DMK MLAs Dr Ezhilan, Karunanidhi, E Parandaman and S Arvind Ramesh.
The progress of the cyclone is being tracked closely and its potential impact assessed, police said on Monday, adding that the approaching storm has already claimed five lives and injured one in separate incidents across Chennai.
Several trees lay uprooted as strong winds swept the state and the daily lives of locals were impacted as they had to grapple with extensive waterlogging and allied woes in the southern state.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclonic storm warning puts south Andhra, coastal Tamil Nadu on alert

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by Dec 3

ISRO brings back Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module to Earth's orbit

India, US have established mature relationship, says US Deputy NSA Finer

Drones deployed in search for elusive leopard spotted in Delhi's Neb Sarai

Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

India pushes to maintain military presence in 'strategically imp' Maldives

Earlier in the day, officials announced that the Chennai airfield would remain closed until 9 am on Tuesday due to the approaching cyclonic storm.
"Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions," the Chennai airport authority informed through a post on X.
Subways have been closed due to severe waterlogging in Chennai, the police informed further, adding that traffic movement was also suspended from Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road because of the release of water from Puzhal Lake.
"DDRT Teams are available in all vulnerable areas and they are working in coordination with the GCC and Highways Department," the police informed further on X.
The IMD, earlier, warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected on December 4 and 5, the agency informed earlier.
Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.
Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded in the wake of the downpours while roads linking Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.
The state government advised people to take precautionary measures as the IMD issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle Cyclone Michaung, officials said, adding that the former assured all help to the latter in dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone weather forecasts weather warning Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon