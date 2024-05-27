Cyclone Remal: Assam braces for heavy rain, several districts on high alert

Rain ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday night, as per IMD. (Photo: PTI)

Several districts of Assam are on high alert in the wake of forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Monday under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The administration has urged people to maintain safety measures, and set up helpline numbers in case of emergency.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, in a release, said 42 trains have been cancelled for two days from Monday.

Several parts of Assam, including Guwahati, received rainfall since late Sunday evening, bringing down soaring mercury levels in the state.

No reports of damage due to the impact of the cyclone have been received yet, official sources said.

"Cyclone Remal can bring inclement weather in parts of Assam. We are taking several precautionary measures," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

He added that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby and control rooms are operational, while asking people to cooperate with local administration.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) release said the India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other northeastern states on Monday and Tuesday.

A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and an orange alert for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong in Assam.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on Monday, the weather office said.

The ASDMA has ramped up preparations along with other departments, agencies and district administrations to face any eventuality arising out of heavy rainfall and severe winds due to Remal', the release said.

NDRF teams have been deployed in Cachar, Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh, while personnel of Fire and Emergency Services are also on standby, officials said.

The ASDMA has also recommended regulation of plying of boats if needed in the mainstream of Brahmaputra river on Monday and Tuesday.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has ensured the desiltation of major river channels like Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu and Lakhimijan along with other major drains.

Meanwhile, anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable populations from landslide-prone areas in Guwahati, Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered, the ASDMA release said.