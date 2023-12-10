Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

A total of six storms in 2023 reportedly led to a loss of around $2.5 billion and 523 deaths on the Indian coast. Between 2015 and 2022, cyclones led to a total damage of $44 billion, claiming 2,531 lives. Whether these figures are to be believed or not, a report by the research agency Climate Trends indicates that around 2.9 million people in Andhra Pradesh itself are vulnerable to cyclones, as 3.3 million people are located within 5 kilometers of the coastline, while Tamil Nadu is also severely affected.

A major reason for the rise in cyclonic storms is a series of phenomena like El Nino, Indian Ocean Dipole, and Madden-Julian Oscillation.

“El Niños usually peak around Christmas in December. As oceans absorb more than 93 per cent of the additional heat from global warming, El Niños are also getting stronger. Changes in ocean-cyclone interactions have emerged in recent decades in response to Indian Ocean warming and are to be closely monitored with improved observations since future climate projections demonstrate continued warming of the Indian Ocean at a rapid pace along with an increase in the intensity of cyclones in this basin,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, Climate Scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.





Based on the Climate Trends assessment, other two important oceanic phenomena, the Indian Ocean Dipole, and Madden-Julian Oscillation, both associated with positive rainfall over the Indian landmass, were in favourable zones. In addition to this, high sea surface temperatures also acted as a catalyst.

“Over recent years, the rapid intensification of weak storms into severe cyclones has been observed across both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. While COP 28 operationalises the loss and damage fund, the trail of destruction left behind by climatic extremes like the cyclones is a grim reminder of India’s vulnerability to extreme climate events. The government should invest in an improved emergency response framework that accounts for the compounded impacts of extreme events, a detailed climate risk assessment, and climate-proofing of lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructures,” said Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head of Climate Change and Sustainability, IPE-Global, and an IPCC expert reviewer.

Climate Trends indicate that the Bay of Bengal hosts more cyclones than the Arabian Sea on account of favorable geographical and atmospheric conditions. Cyclone Fani in 2019 caused an estimated economic loss amounting to Rs 12,000 crore and damaged more than 500,000 houses within the coastal districts of Orissa. Cyclone Phailin in 2013 caused an approximate economic loss of Rs 8,902 crore. Similarly, Cyclone Amphan was yet another powerful cyclone that tore through West Bengal, causing damage of Rs 1 trillion ($13 billion) to infrastructure and crops.





Experts also added that cities should be better prepared to manage disaster risks in the future. "Recent climate events have led to cascading disruptions of city services from power supply to telecom, transportation, and supply chain services and created havoc for citizens residing within these cities. City resilience strategy, new business model for critical service delivery, emergency waste management plan and innovative communication network for cities, if put in place, could help avoid widespread information and service disruption across cities," said Nidish Nair, Executive Director – Climate Resilience and Cities, PwC India. "It is imperative that our states and cities should holistically assess their disaster risk thresholds for multiple hazard scenarios and proactively work towards building resiliency at systemic scale to better manage such disaster events in the future," he added.

As per IMD, altogether, 184 cyclones of all categories, including depressions, crossed the coast from 1891 to 2019 and hit Andhra Pradesh itself. “The state is at risk of at least one cyclone each year on an average and maximum during October and November. Cyclones with moderate to severe intensity occur every two to three years, which results in huge damage to the state,” it added.