Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Cyclonic circulation that was hovering over north Tamil Nadu on Wednesday now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu, said India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Representational image | Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Cyclonic circulation that was hovering over north Tamil Nadu on Wednesday now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu, said India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

"Yesterday's cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and extends upto 3.1 above mean sea level," said the Regional Meteorological Centre in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Yesterday's trough/wind discontinuity from southwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked," the statement added.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around May 7.

It is likely to concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

IMD, Chennai said for the next five days light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai, Dindigul districts and Karaikal. .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu IMD Cyclone

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

