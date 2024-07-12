Business Standard
Dadam illegal mining case: ED raids multiple places in Haryana, Delhi

Those who were searched include Ravita, Pankaj Singh, Jagat Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Sombir Singh, Naveen Kumar and others, the ED said

Photo: Agencies

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations at various locations in Haryana and Delhi in connection with illegal mining in Dadam in Haryana, the central probe agency said on Friday.
The raids were carried out in Delhi as well as in Haryana's Hisar, Bhiwani, Gurugram and Panchkula under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at the premises of partners and associates of mining firm Govardhan Mines and Minerals.
Those who were searched include Ravita, Pankaj Singh, Jagat Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Sombir Singh, Naveen Kumar and others, the ED said.
During the search operations various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash of Rs 5 lakh and a luxurious BMW car worth Rs 1.50 crore were seized, and the bank account of the firm having a balance Rs 41 Lakh has been frozen, the agency further said.
ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the Prosecution Complaint filed by the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Bhiwani before the Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra against the firm Govardhan Mines and Minerals for violating the conditions of Environment Clearance under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and subsequent FIR of Haryana Police registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

ED investigation revealed that Govardhan Mines and Minerals has been involved in large-scale illegal and unscientific mining in the Dadam area of Haryana.
"It had led to large-scale damage to the Environment and huge loss to the exchequer. The unscientific mining in the area led to slope instabilities killing 5 persons," said the ED, adding "investigation further revealed that Vedpal Singh Tanwar is the key managerial person, who not only acquired mining rights illegally but also led to illegal and unscientific mining beyond permissible limits."
Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 56 crore have been generated from the illegal mining which are in possession of Vedpal Singh Tanwar and other persons searched, stated the ED.
Earlier, the federal agency said, searches were also conducted in the case on August 3 last hear wherein large scale incriminating documents, jewellery worth Rs 3.7 crore, cash of Rs 26.45 lakh and a Mercedes Car worth Rs 1 crore were seized.
Vedpal Singh Tanwar was arrested by the ED on May 30 this year and is presently in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Haryana Delhi

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

