LIVE: Sonia Gandhi calls for Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting at 10:30 am
BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting called by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The meeting has been called at CPP office at the Parliament. ...Read More
First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 10:11 AM IST