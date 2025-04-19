Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / VHP protests Murshidabad violence nationwide, demands President's rule

VHP protests Murshidabad violence nationwide, demands President's rule

In Delhi's Nangloi Chowk, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Bajrang Bagda led a protest condemning the violence in West Bengal

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters take part in a protest march against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district, in Noida

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters take part in a protest march against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district, in Noida

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday staged protests in different parts of the country against the recent communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the amendments made to the Waqf law, demanding immediate imposition of President's Rule in the state.

The protests were held in Murshidabad, Delhi and Noida, among other places, with VHP members claiming a complete breakdown of law and order in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state where clashes claimed at least three lives last week.

In Delhi's Nangloi Chowk, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Bajrang Bagda led a protest condemning the violence in West Bengal.

In Noida, the VHP took out a rally raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal led by its national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

 

"Protests were held at multiple locations across the country, barring Punjab, because the Trinamool Congress is carrying out a cycle of oppression and repression of Hindus in connivance with Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators," Bansal told PTI.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

VHP flags 'sky-high' fare for Prayagraj flights, seeks govt intervention

Alok Kumar VHP, Alok Kumar VHP International Working President

VHP calls two-day protest on 'atrocities' against minorities in Bangladesh

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, VHP

UN Secretary-General should also speak for Hindus: VHP after Trump's remark

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Prasidh replaces Noor for the first time as top wicket-taker

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event

ICICI Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 18% to Rs 12,630 crore

"The recent incident of violence in Murshidabad was only a 'gruesome form' of the ongoing oppression (of Hindus) in Bengal under Trinamool's watch.

"In Bangladesh, what began as protests against reservation eventually went on to target Hindus. But we will not tolerate such Bangladeshi mindset in our country," Bansal said.

The VHP demands immediate imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, fencing of borders in the state, adequate compensation to the victims of violence in Murshidabad, and ensuring the safety of Hindus in Bengal, the VHP leader said.

"The VHP also demands that land grabbing in the name of Waqf be immediately stopped and a a high-level inquiry be ordered into the properties acquired in the name of Waqf," Bansal said.

"We also demand that authorities identify the Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators in West Bengal and drive them out (of the country). Strictest action should be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Murshidabad," he said, adding that the VHP will hold similar protests across Delhi and Punjab on Monday.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Bansal claimed that Hindus are being compelled to flee their homes in Murshidabad where a father-son-duo was brutally murdered because they made idols.

"We wonder from where such hatred against Hindus comes. The chief minister there invites 'jihadi' forces for meetings but doesn't utter a word on the atrocities against Hindus. We condemn the way Hindus are being targeted in the name of Waqf," Bansal told PTI Videos.

A similar protest was taken out in Murshidabad condemning the "targeted" violence that rocked the district last week.

Speaking to PTI Videos, a VHP leader part of the protest said, "We are going to write to the president of India, requesting her to intervene in the volatile and volcanic situation prevailing in Bengal with the active support of the state government and its police force.

"Around 500 families in Murshidabad have been compelled to leave their homes and take refuge in a school in Malda. We demand an NIA inquiry into the matter and immediate imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi

'I inherited truth and courage from Jawaharlal Nehru,' says Rahul Gandhi

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

schools

Delhi-NCR schools flout RTE Act, detain students in Classes 6 and 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Topics : VHP Vishva Hindu Parishad West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon