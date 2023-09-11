MP govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of mob lynching victims

Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the kin of any person killed in a mob lynching incident, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided.

"If someone dies due to mob lynching, his family will get compensation of Rs 10 lakh," the state's education minister, Vishwas Sarang, said at a press conference following the cabinet meeting.

"There will be a provision of compensation of Rs 4 to Rs 6 lakh for the injured. This will also include all those incidents of mob lynching which occur due to religion, caste, language or any other reason. Under the scheme, mob lynching will be considered in which five or more accused are involved," he added.

There have been recent incidents of mob attacks in MP's Khandwa. In one incident, two Muslim men were beaten up for carrying meat and a Muslim man was beaten up and stabbed by a group of men for some social media posts. The Supreme Court on July 28 had asked six states, including Madhya Pradesh, about steps being taken against lynching.

Besides the MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, the cabinet also approved a housing scheme for homeless families and doubled the honorarium being given to guest faculty.

"The cabinet has [also] increased honorarium of guest teachers for class one from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000, class two from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 and class three to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000. As many as 4,500 guest teachers will be benefited under the scheme," Sarang said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Housing scheme, homeless women and families will get houses, the minister said. Due to technical reasons, the scheme has been approved to help those who didn't get housing under the PM housing scheme. The number of beneficiaries will be according to the applications received.

A special package has also been approved for 6,700 families of 22 flood-affected villages in areas around the Ken and Betwa rivers.

The cabinet also decided to fill 435 new posts in the health and education departments. The demand for DACP (dynamic stored career progression) of teachers, medical officers and doctors associated with the education department has also been approved by the cabinet, said Sarang.

"On completion of three, seven and 14 years of educational service, benefit of pay scale of Rs 8,000, Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 will be given. On completion of MBBS, five, 10, 15 and 10 year service period, the benefit of pay scale of Rs 8,000, Rs 9,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 will be given," he said.

The cabinet decided that six new government colleges will open in rural areas.

Now students with rank below 150,000 in the joint entrance examination will get the benefit of a meritorious student. The deadline for the special recruitment drive to fill posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC and disabled persons was extended from July 1 to June 23.

Reacting to the development, state Congress committee spokesperson KK Mishra told Hindustan Times (HT), "The reason behind delay in action against mob lynching case is the connection of accused with ruling government. They come up with the scheme only under the pressure of Supreme Court. They should also clear their stance regarding the punishment that the accused of mob lynching deserves."

He also said that voters are wise enough to understand the difference between poll sops and real concern.