Datanomics: Residential buildings face highest risk of structural collapse
Residential buildings account for nearly two-thirds of structural collapses in India, underscoring persistent concerns over construction quality and safety
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
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In a span of just one week, three incidents of house collapse were reported in Delhi’s Saket, Mukundpur, and Karawal Nagar. Of these, the first two were in unauthorised settlements. According to official data, Delhi has 1,731 unauthorised colonies, excluding those on prohibited land such as areas notified for forests. An official statement said the government has “enabled” regularisation of 87 per cent of these colonies.