Delhi HC dismisses Mahua's plea against ED for leaking info to media

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's plea against media leaks by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a foreign exchange violation case.

The former Lok Sabha MP had sought directions to ED to refrain from leaking any "confidential or unverified information" to the media in relation to the investigation against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe agency had on Monday issued fresh summons to Moitra in connection with the case after she failed to appear before it. The ED aims to interrogate Mahua Moitra and document her statement in accordance with FEMA once she deposes.

The agency is looking into transactions related to a non-resident external (NRE) account in this case, along with examining various other foreign remittances and fund transfers.

Moitra is also being investigated by the CBI, which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her based on the reference from Lokpal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that Moitra directed questions in the Lok Sabha with the intention of targeting the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dubey claimed that she did so at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly offered gifts in exchange.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of jeopardising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra, on the other hand, denied any wrongdoing and said that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

The former TMC MP was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023, for allegedly accepting gifts from Hiranandani and sharing the user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act nor has the CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witch hunt," Moitra had said on X.