Deep fake is a big concern: Prime Minister asks ChatGPT to give warning

India will be organising the 'Artificial Global Partnership Summit' next month to discuss the need for responsible use of technology, particularly in the realm of AI

PM Modi

PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual address to the Voice of Global South Summit, expressed concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating "deepfake" content. During his address at the inaugural session of the summit, he also revealed that he had asked the ChatGPT team to incorporate deepfake warnings in the content.

This year, India virtually hosted the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS). The VOGSS includes ten sessions that are held over two days with the participation of 125 nations from the Global South.
"In January this year, India organised the Voice of the Global South Summit for the first time. In more than two hundred G20 meetings held in different states of India, we gave prominence to the priorities of the Global South," said the Prime Minister in his opening remarks at the 2nd VOGSS.

Emphasising responsible use of technology, PM Modi stated that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South. He urged for the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister stated, "Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time, and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar."

"India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South. During the times of AI, it is important that technology should be used responsibly," he added.

While emphasising the need for responsible use of technology, the Prime Minister also announced that India would organise the "Artificial Global Partnership Summit" next month to address these issues. The aim of this summit will be to further discuss responsible technology use, particularly in the realm of AI.

PM Modi went on to highlight India's commitment to championing the interests of the Global South with reference to the G20 meetings. In 2023, India held the presidency over G20 and hosted the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. Here, the G20 New Delhi Declaration was passed.

The PM reiterated the need to make the G20 more inclusive and human-centric, focusing on the development of people. India also included the topic of the Global South in the New Delhi G20 Declaration to ensure the concerns of nations in the Global South were prioritised.
 

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

