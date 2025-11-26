Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UIDAI deactivates 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals

UIDAI deactivates 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals

Over 20 million Aadhaar numbers belonging to people who have passed away have been deactivated, using data from states and agencies to prevent identity fraud

UIDAI used data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), state and UT authorities, the Public Distribution System and the National Social Assistance Programme. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 20 million Aadhaar numbers belonging to people who have passed away.
 
To identify deceased individuals, UIDAI used data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), state and UT authorities, the Public Distribution System and the National Social Assistance Programme. The agency also plans to work with banks and other institutions to get more verified data of deceased persons.
 
UIDAI said that Aadhaar numbers are never reissued. However, deactivation is necessary after a person’s death to stop identity fraud or illegal use of the Aadhaar number for welfare benefits.   
 
 

Family members can report deaths on myAadhaar

 
Earlier this year, UIDAI introduced a dedicated service -- reporting the death of a family member -- on the myAadhaar portal. This feature is currently active in 25 states and UTs that use the Civil Registration System.

To report a death, a family member must log in with their own Aadhaar authentication and enter the Aadhaar number, death registration number and basic details of the deceased. UIDAI processes the request after verifying the information and then decides on the deactivation of the Aadhaar.
 
UIDAI has urged Aadhaar holders to use this facility after receiving the official death certificate from local authorities. 
 

New Aadhaar app for easy verification

 
UIDAI has launched a redesigned Aadhaar app to make identity verification easier, safer and fully paperless.
 
Key features of the app
• Multi-profile support: Users can save Aadhaar details for up to five family members
• Selective information sharing: Individuals can choose to share complete or limited Aadhaar information based on the need
• Biometric lock/unlock: A single-click feature allows users to lock or unlock their biometric data to prevent misuse
• Paperless verification: QR codes and verifiable digital credentials enable secure offline identity checks

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

