Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of the capital rises to 'severe' on Friday

The air quality in several parts of Delhi slid to "severe" on Friday morning from "very poor" on Thursday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 361 on Thursday evening.



According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Friday was 441 and 424 at Patparganj as of 10 AM. The AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 436. Meanwhile, the AQI in Nehru Nagar was recorded at 443. The AQI in Lodhi Road was 351. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 398, while in Jawaharlal Nehru, it was 394.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".



Delhi air quality forecast: AQI to fluctuate between 'very poor' and 'poor'



The national capital's AQI would fluctuate between "very poor" and "poor" in the next four days, the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predicted.



Delhi weather forecast: Minimum temperature expected to be 6.2 degrees Celsius



The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is expected to be 6.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two degrees below the season's average. There is also the possibility of a very light rainfall in the night.



Maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius on Friday, a departure of one degree Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature reached a high of 23 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to IMD.