Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality worsens, remains 'poor' as residents hope for relief

Delhi's air quality worsens, remains 'poor' as residents hope for relief

Air Quality Index (AQI) was 249 at 8 am on March 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), remaining in the 'poor' category

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Ghaziabad's AQI plunged to 'very poor' levels and was recorded to be 345 (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to worsened air quality as it remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 249 at 8 am on March 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Earlier, IQAir's World Air Quality Index report was released which stated that Delhi continued to be the most polluted capital in the world in 2024.  

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality worsened significantly across Delhi-NCR as it remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. While Delhi's air quality had been in 'moderate' category on March 10, it worsened on Tuesday morning. The averge AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 262, at 4 pm on March 11. While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 255. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 184 and 226, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI plunged to 'very poor' levels and was recorded to be 345.
 

Delhi weather updates

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Wednesday morning after a few days of cold and breezy conditions. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius.  The IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with temperature likely to rise considerably during the afternoon. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 35.83 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 15 per cent and the wind speed is 15 kmph. 
The city also recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Top polluted cities in India

According to the World Air Quality Index Report 2024, India has the most cities with the worst air quality. The list includes Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida. These cities consistently face pollution levels that exceed safe limits, posing severe health risks for residents.

More From This Section

Lilavati Hospital Trust

LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

Bratya Basu

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Yamuna ferry service, to begin in 3-4 months

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi records hottest day of 2025 as days grow warmer with strong winds

Lilavati Hospital Trust

Ex-trustees misappropriated Rs 1,500 cr, claims Lilavati Hospital Trust

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon