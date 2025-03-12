Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi records hottest day of 2025 as days grow warmer with strong winds

Delhi records hottest day of 2025 as days grow warmer with strong winds

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the daily average

IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with the temperature likely to rise considerably during the afternoon (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Wednesday morning after a few days of cold and breezy conditions. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi records highest temperature

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
The previous highest temperature this year was 32.8 degrees Celsius on March 9.

Delhi weather today

The IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with temperature likely to rise considerably during the afternoon. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 35.83 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 15 per cent and the wind speed is 15 kmph.
 

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Cooler, summer, heat wave, summers

Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi amid warm conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle in Delhi on March 14.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality dipped to the 'poor' category on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 249 at 8 am, compared to 219 at the same time on Tuesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 262 at 4 pm on March 11. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb further deterioration.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. A minimum and maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius and 36.86 degrees Ceslius, respectively are expected. Tomorrow, humidity levels are expected to be at 15 per cent.
 

