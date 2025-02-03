Business Standard

Delhi's AQI hits 308, remains 'very poor'; Grap-III restrictions in place

Delhi's AQI hits 308, remains 'very poor'; Grap-III restrictions in place

The neighbouring regions of Delhi also witnessed a decline in air quality. While Gurugram reported 'poor' air quality at 228, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'moderate' AQI at 183 and 193, respectively

On January 29, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III restrictions after air quality in Delhi deteriorated again | File image

Swati Gandhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Delhi's air improved slightly on Monday as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 308, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality has remained in the 'very poor' category for two days.
 
Unfavourable weather conditions have led to a sharp rise in AQI levels over the past couple of days.
 
The neighbouring regions of Delhi also witnessed a decline in air quality. While Gurugram reported 'poor' air quality at 228, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'moderate' AQI at 183 and 193, respectively.
 
AQI categories:
0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
 
301-400: Very poor
401-500: Severe 
Grap-III restrictions in effect 
On January 29, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III restrictions after air quality in Delhi deteriorated again. The restrictions remain in place as the city continues its battle for clean air.
 
Weather forecast for today 
The temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after rainfall. The forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.67 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Yellow alert for Delhi 
A significant temperature change is expected, with light rainfall at night. The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital today. While Delhi continues to experience sunny mornings, the weather is likely to take a U-turn, bringing back colder conditions.
   

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

